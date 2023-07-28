Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Man accused of strangling father, arrested after 5-hour standoff in Norwood, police say

Joseph Howard is accused of strangling his father, according to court documents.
Joseph Howard is accused of strangling his father, according to court documents.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police arrested a suspect following a five-hour SWAT standoff that started Thursday and went into Friday morning, according to Lt. Klingelhoffer with the Norwood Police Department.

Klingelhoffer says officers arrested 35-year-old Joseph Howard Friday around 2:15 a.m. on Cameron Road.

On Thursday, police received a call around 7 p.m. to Cameron Road for the report of a man strangling his father, but once they arrived, Howard was gone. Klingelhoffer adds that about two hours later, Hamilton County dispatchers received a text stating Howard was back at the scene.

Howard is accused of choking his father, punching him while he was choking, kicking him in the face and head, and threatening that his friend would kill and beat him, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit.

Once police arrived at the scene and discovered Howard was dressed in body armor and had access to guns, Klingelhoffer said.

Police found Howard was dressed in body armor and had access to guns, Klingelhoffer said.

Klingelhoffer says one officer heard a gun cocking, which was when Norwood police called the SWAT team.

Howard was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just after 3 a.m., jail records show.

Jail records also state Howard has outstanding warrants from agencies in Ohio and Michigan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow was carted off the field today during training camp (Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati...
Report: Joe Burrow suffers strained calf at training camp
Middletown senior center director fired amid police investigation, chief says
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for much of the Tri-State Thursday through Saturday.
First Alert Weather Friday & Saturday: Excessive heat, air quality advisory
A SWAT standoff lasted four hours hours in Cheviot early Wednesday.
Cheviot SWAT standoff: New details in court docs
Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on attempted child exploitation and attempted voyeurism charges.
Tri-State officer arrested on child exploitation, voyeurism charges

Latest News

If showers or storms develop, they could dump flooding rain and bring gusty winds.
First Alert Weather: Hot, humid and heavy rain Friday and Saturday
Kickin' it with Ken: Shark summer at Newport Aquarium
Kickin' it with Ken: Shark summer at Newport Aquarium
Two kayakers were rescued from the New Trenton area section of Whitewater River Friday morning,...
2 rescued from Whitewater River in Indiana
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for much of the Tri-State Thursday through Saturday.
First Alert Weather Friday & Saturday: Excessive heat, air quality advisory