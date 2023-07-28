Man accused of strangling father, arrested after 5-hour standoff in Norwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police arrested a suspect following a five-hour SWAT standoff that started Thursday and went into Friday morning, according to Lt. Klingelhoffer with the Norwood Police Department.

Klingelhoffer says officers arrested 35-year-old Joseph Howard Friday around 2:15 a.m. on Cameron Road.

On Thursday, police received a call around 7 p.m. to Cameron Road for the report of a man strangling his father, but once they arrived, Howard was gone. Klingelhoffer adds that about two hours later, Hamilton County dispatchers received a text stating Howard was back at the scene.

Howard is accused of choking his father, punching him while he was choking, kicking him in the face and head, and threatening that his friend would kill and beat him, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit.

Once police arrived at the scene and discovered Howard was dressed in body armor and had access to guns, Klingelhoffer said.

Klingelhoffer says one officer heard a gun cocking, which was when Norwood police called the SWAT team.

Howard was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just after 3 a.m., jail records show.

Jail records also state Howard has outstanding warrants from agencies in Ohio and Michigan.

