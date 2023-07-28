Contests
Middletown Fire and EMS honored after an emergency birth

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Middletown Firefighters are being honored by Premiere Health after their timely response to a mother who went into emergency labor.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home in Middletown for a mother who was pregnant with twins who was going into labor 25 weeks early.

“Kind of one of those crazy premature early births of twins. You go from having one patient to three patients,” Asst. Fire Chief Steve Ludwig said.

Originally, only one crew and paramedic showed up at the home, but when they learned how dire the situation was, several more crews followed.

“A little bit of a crazy scene, but our guys did a great job and were able to resuscitate the two premature twins as well as care for the mother and transport all of them to Atrium Hospital and then turn the care over to them there,” Ludwig said.

The assistant fire chief says his unit takes several annual training courses on handling an emergency birth but admits doing labor in real-time is much different from their simulations.

“Childbirth, in general, is pretty rare in the field, so to have twins is even more rare, and then premi twins is even worse. When they’re not breathing, you know, you just think the worst, and our guys do a great job of keeping their calm and doing what it is that we do,” he said.

Ludwig applauds his team for their courage and calm demeanor.

“Our deputy chief that day, Brian Wright, kept an extreme scene, asked for the additional resources that he needed, and our guys just went to work,” Ludwig added. “I brag on my guys because I like to brag on m guys, but across the fire service, that’s just what we do.”

