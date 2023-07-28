One dead, one missing after cabin swept into creek, conservation officers say

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A person is dead and another is missing after a cabin was swept into Wolf Creek in Brookville following Thursday night’s storms, according to conservation officers.

Indiana Conservation Officer Travis Stewart says first responders got a call that two people were staying in the cabin.

Officers found the cabin had been swept away in high water and the two people were missing.

The Franklin County coroner confirms one body was recovered around 1 p.m. Friday.

The search is ongoing for the other person, Stewart said.

Earlier Friday, another rescue took place near the New Trenton area on the Whitewater River.

The Brookville Fire Department says two people were camping on an island in the river when the water rose very fast.

The kayakers were rescued when the Indiana Department of Natural Resources got their boat in the water.

