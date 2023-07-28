Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

One dead, one missing after cabin swept into creek, conservation officers say

One man is dead and a woman is missing after their cabin-style home was swept away in...
One man is dead and a woman is missing after their cabin-style home was swept away in Brookville, Indiana.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A person is dead and another is missing after a cabin was swept into Wolf Creek in Brookville following Thursday night’s storms, according to conservation officers.

Indiana Conservation Officer Travis Stewart says first responders got a call that two people were staying in the cabin.

Officers found the cabin had been swept away in high water and the two people were missing.

The Franklin County coroner confirms one body was recovered around 1 p.m. Friday.

The search is ongoing for the other person, Stewart said.

Earlier Friday, another rescue took place near the New Trenton area on the Whitewater River.

The Brookville Fire Department says two people were camping on an island in the river when the water rose very fast.

The kayakers were rescued when the Indiana Department of Natural Resources got their boat in the water.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow was carted off the field today during training camp (Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati...
Report: Joe Burrow suffers strained calf at training camp
Middletown senior center director fired amid police investigation, chief says
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for much of the Tri-State Thursday through Saturday.
First Alert Weather Friday & Saturday: Excessive heat, air quality advisory
Christopher Hoeb, 52, and Tamara Banks, 40, are accused of killing their four-year-old daughter...
Parents indicted for murder in Clermont County, court docs say
A SWAT standoff lasted four hours hours in Cheviot early Wednesday.
Cheviot SWAT standoff: New details in court docs

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day today and tomorrow
Investigators and deputies seized adult dogs and puppies from two separate Madison Township...
Rescue owner charged after dozens of dogs found dead in freezers
Kickin it with Ken: Discover Shark Summer at Newport Aquarium
Kickin it with Ken: Discover Shark Summer at Newport Aquarium
Joseph Howard is accused of strangling his father, according to court documents.
Man accused of strangling father, arrested after 5-hour standoff in Norwood, police say