Parents indicted for murder in Clermont County, court docs say

2 people indicted for murder in Clermont County
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Clermont County parents were indicted Thursday on murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges.

According to court documents, Christopher Hoeb, 52, and Tamara Banks, 40, are accused of killing their four-year-old daughter back in January 2022.

Court records say, Hoeb and Banks created a substantial risk to the health and safety of a child by violating their duty of care and allegedly abused the child over a two-year period from Jan. 1, 2020, through Jan. 25, 2022.

Between Jan. 21, 2022, and Jan. 25, 2022, the two allegedly put their daughter in danger causing her death, the indictment says. She was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Jan. 25, 2022.

The next day, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office examined her body.

According to the death record, the four-year-old died from an anoxic brain injury due to diabetic ketoacidosis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is a life-threatening complication of diabetes that develops when your body doesn’t have enough insulin.

On Jan. 26, a GoFundMe benefiting Hoeb was created regarding his daughter’s passing. He ended up raising nearly $3,200, but it is unclear what those funds went to.

According to the Clermont County Jail roster, Hoeb and Banks are not in custody.

