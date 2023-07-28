VIDEO: Goshen officers arrest man who allegedly tried to kill his ex-wife

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man was indicted after he allegedly tried to kill his ex-wife on June 10.

James Hiatt, 61, is being held in the Clermont County Jail on a $1.1 million bond on attempted murder and felonious assault charges.

On the day of the incident, a girl called 911 after authorities say Hiatt showed up at his ex-wife’s home in Goshen, waited for her to walk out and shot at her.

Hiatt missed his wife and tried again, but his gun was jammed.

Girl: Hello? My dad has a gun and he’s trying to kill us.

Wife: Yes, he tried to shoot me in the vehicle. I left him a few and he told me he was going to kill me. He burnt down my house and vandalized my car and he just showed up today.

Girl: Hurry, please.

Dispatcher: They’re hurrying. Listen to me, what is your dad’s name?

Multiple Goshen police officers headed to the scene. When they got there, they saw multiple people covered in blood.

Documents say people tried to help the woman, but Hiatt assaulted them. A caller speaking to dispatch said Hiatt beat some people with a pistol.

But a family friend of Hiatt was able to get him in a choke hold until police showed up, body cam footage indicates.

Once police arrived, officers found the suspect’s gun and took him to the Clermont County Detention Center.

He was indicted on 18 charges, including attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and more.

