Developing the PNC Tower into apartment buildings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A project to transform the PNC Tower in Downtown Cincinnati into apartments will soon be underway this year.

The seventeenth floor of the PNC Tower welcomed city leaders and project developers for a closer look at the transformation City Club Apartments is bringing to Cincinnati.

City Club Apartments CEO Jonathan Holtzman says cities are transitioning from a hub of office buildings into a more lifestyle residential area as more people work from home.

“This building is all about the future so obviously the fastest fiber. We are going to be the first tech-certified building in all of Cincinnati,” Holtzman said.

Once completed, the apartment building will have co-working amenities with conference rooms, business centers and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the common areas.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says this transition has been a focal point of his administration.

“A huge part of our work at City Hall is envisioning what actions we can take to help our city thrive and win the next generation. Projects like this, creating nearly three hundred homes to attract diverse talent Downtown is exactly what we’re talking about,” Pureval said.

The market is asking for this type of development Downtown, according to realtor Rob Porter.

“The market has been very tight down here. Most of the buildings, even if they have hundreds of units, they’ll only have one available. Proctor & Gamble and other companies are bringing a lot of folks to town and they all want to live in the urban center,” Proctor said.

As people continue to want to live Downtown, Holtzman says developments like the City Club Apartments Union Central building are going to help alleviate the housing shortage and make Cincinnati a more attractive destination for young professionals.

“There are great companies here. There are a lot of reasons to live in Cincinnati and all we’re doing is adding to it and we want to help all the businesses and all the companies,” he explained.

People can already pre-lease a unit at the new City Club Apartments.

The first residents will begin moving into the 31-story apartment building in November.

