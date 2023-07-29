Dry with lower humidity Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After Saturday morning’s line of storms that moved through before dawn, the evening has quieted down dramatically! As of 6PM, Saturday’s high temperature was 86° and the low was 70° with rainfall of 0.15″ that fell before sunrise. The rainfall associated with that storm also delivered a 47mph wind gust to the CVG airport!

Over the last three days, there have been widespread reports of flash flooding and wind damage from storms that developed from high humidity and outflow boundaries that caused many disruptions across the tri-state. If you have any photos or videos you would like to share with the First Alert Weather Team, please send those to fox19.com/pics.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with areas of patchy fog developing late - especially in river valleys and areas that received a lot of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Overnight lows will fall in the low-to-mid 60s with light winds.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with decreasing humidity throughout the day! Northwest winds will keep highs in the low-to-mid 80s and make for a pleasant end to the weekend.

We end July and enter August like a lamb with quiet weather continuing into the work week. Monday and Tuesday both will feature sunshine with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs generally in the low 80s.

Wednesday will see an increase in humidity with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures in the seasonable mid 80s.

The humidity increase is ahead of “ridge riders,” or waves of energy that are moving along the edge of high pressure that is present in the South-Central U.S. and will deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Thursday and Friday. Expect morning lows to be warm in the upper 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s along with muggy air.

Next weekend will be dry and mild as north winds are expected to give us slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures along with drier conditions. Going into the first half of the month of August, expect temperatures to stay on the mild side and no signals of any active storm systems are apparent on the latest model data.

Of course, if anything changes, we’ll let you know on here, on the air, on the First Alert Weather app, and on our 24/7 First Alert Weather Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

