Garage, vehicles catch fire in Queensgate Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in the Queensgate neighborhood on Friday evening.
Cincinnati fire crews were dispatched at 7:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Linn Street for a report of a bus on fire next to a building, according to District Fire Chief Matthew Rotert.
Before arriving at the scene, crews received a report that the building next to the bus caught fire, the chief explained.
It was confirmed that a detached two-car garage caught fire, along with several vehicles in the front lot of the garage, but it was knocked down in 20 minutes, Rotert said.
The estimated damage cost is $100,000 and there was no report of injuries, firefighters said.
The Cincinnati Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.