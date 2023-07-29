Garage, vehicles catch fire in Queensgate Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in the Queensgate neighborhood on Friday evening.

Cincinnati fire crews were dispatched at 7:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Linn Street for a report of a bus on fire next to a building, according to District Fire Chief Matthew Rotert.

Before arriving at the scene, crews received a report that the building next to the bus caught fire, the chief explained.

Our Firefighters on the scene of a fire involving vehicles and a storage building on W. 5th St in Queengate. No injuries are reported but the cause of the fire is suspicious. @CincyPD has one suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/uJXrIi4Ekd — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) July 29, 2023

It was confirmed that a detached two-car garage caught fire, along with several vehicles in the front lot of the garage, but it was knocked down in 20 minutes, Rotert said.

The estimated damage cost is $100,000 and there was no report of injuries, firefighters said.

The Cincinnati Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.