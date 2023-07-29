Contests
‘It’s dynamite’: Cincinnati restaurant featured on popular Food Network show

A tasty sandwich from Lucius Q
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Pendleton barbeque joint was featured on Guy Fieri’s Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” on Friday night.

Lucius Q, located at 1131 Broadway St., is known for its “epic BBQ,” southern sides and welcoming atmosphere.

On Friday, the restaurant posted to Instagram that they will be closing at 6:30 p.m. for a family and staff event in celebration of the episode airing.

“We know. Closing at dinner time on a Friday is not ideal, but we don’t pick when it airs, and we really don’t want our staff working. We want them relaxing and celebrating. We appreciate your understanding,” the team posted.

During the episode, Lucius Q staff showed off a few of their favorite menu items, including the Pendleton Porker sandwich with Carolina Gold barbecue sauce.

“It’s dynamite,” Guy Fieri said after he took a bite.

In addition, the Lucius Q staff cooked up a Cincinnati staple - the chili 3-way.

But this is not just any regular 3-way recipe. The Pendleton restaurant made the Lucius Q BBQ 3-Way piled high with brisket and shredded cheddar cheese on a bed of spaghetti mixed in with several spices, beans, and more. And yes, this is a signature item on their menu.

The brick-and-mortar has an extensive menu with something for just about anyone. From barbecue flatbreads to salads; from banana pudding to the typical southern fixins like collard greens, rich mac & cheese, and red beans with rice - there is even a vegetarian barbecue option.

In 2021, Guy Fieri stopped at Island Fryday’s in Corryville for the restaurant’s Jerk BBQ Wings. After tonight, 10 Cincinnati restaurants will have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives now that the “Mayor of Flavortown” has Lucius Q under his belt.

Other Cincinnati restaurants that have been on the show:

  • Terry’s Turf Club (2010 and 2015)
  • Blue Ash Chili (2010)
  • Virgil’s Cafe (2010)
  • Melt Eclectic Cafe (2014)
  • Island Frydays (2014 and 2021)
  • Taste of Belgium (2014)
  • Senate Pub (2014)
  • Bakersfield OTR (2014)
  • Pho Lang Thang (2014)

