Police: Woman arrested in connection to bus, garage fire

The damage cost is $100,000, fire crews say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Friday evening after she allegedly set fire to a bus in the Queensgate neighborhood, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Felicia Treadway, 32, is being charged with arson and criminal trespass, Cunningham said.

Cincinnati fire crews were dispatched at 7:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Linn Street for a report of a bus on fire next to a building, according to District Fire Chief Matthew Rotert.

Before arriving at the scene, crews received a report that the building next to the bus caught fire as well, the chief explained.

It was confirmed that a detached two-car garage caught fire, along with several vehicles in the front lot of the garage, but it was knocked down in 20 minutes, Rotert said.

The estimated damage cost is $100,000 and there was no report of injuries, firefighters said.

