Police: Woman arrested in connection to bus, garage fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Friday evening after she allegedly set fire to a bus in the Queensgate neighborhood, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Felicia Treadway, 32, is being charged with arson and criminal trespass, Cunningham said.

Cincinnati fire crews were dispatched at 7:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Linn Street for a report of a bus on fire next to a building, according to District Fire Chief Matthew Rotert.

Before arriving at the scene, crews received a report that the building next to the bus caught fire as well, the chief explained.

Our Firefighters on the scene of a fire involving vehicles and a storage building on W. 5th St in Queengate. No injuries are reported but the cause of the fire is suspicious. @CincyPD has one suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/uJXrIi4Ekd — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) July 29, 2023

It was confirmed that a detached two-car garage caught fire, along with several vehicles in the front lot of the garage, but it was knocked down in 20 minutes, Rotert said.

The estimated damage cost is $100,000 and there was no report of injuries, firefighters said.

