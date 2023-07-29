Contests
Reds extend manager David Bell through 2026

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell received a three-year contract extension on Friday.
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell received a three-year contract extension on Friday.
By Charlie Goldsmith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The Cincinnati Reds gave manager David Bell a three-year contract extension on Friday, securing Bell’s future in Cincinnati through 2026.

For the second time in his tenure with the Reds, Bell entered a season in a contract year. And for the second time, the Reds exceeded expectations and Bell earned a new extension.

Since the Reds hired Bell in 2019, he has led the Reds through a lot of ups and a lot of downs. The Reds built up a contender for the 2020 season, making the playoffs. Then in 2022, the Reds had a complete teardown and started a rebuild.

The 2023 Reds have entered the playoff race with a dynamic lineup that’s filled with some of the best rookies in baseball. They’ve embraced Bell’s message to play aggressively and become the best base running team in the league.

Entering 2023, with Bell in a contract year, the front office and ownership wanted to see progress from the team’s young core. The Reds entered Friday night with a 56-48 record, squarely in the middle of the playoff race.

