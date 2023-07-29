Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Shooting investigation underway in Northern Kentucky

Shooting in Newport
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Newport on Friday night.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred on Lowell and Brighton Streets.

FOX19 NOW’s Chancelor Winn is at the scene now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow was carted off the field today during training camp (Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati...
Report: Joe Burrow suffers strained calf at training camp
Middletown senior center director fired amid police investigation, chief says
Christopher Hoeb, 52, and Tamara Banks, 40, are accused of killing their four-year-old daughter...
Parents indicted for murder in Clermont County, court docs say
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for much of the Tri-State Thursday through Saturday.
First Alert Weather Friday & Saturday: Excessive heat, air quality advisory
A person is dead after a shooting broke out in Westwood Thursday night, police said.
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Westwood shooting

Latest News

The Cincinnati Fire Department is investigating a fire in the Queensgate neighborhood.
Police: Woman arrested in connection to bus, garage fire
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. According to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist...
Steamy, Sticky, Sultry, Sweaty, Stifling, Sweltering Saturday
One man is dead and a woman is missing after their cabin-style home was swept away in...
Officials: 1 dead, 1 missing after cabin swept into creek
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp...
Taylor: Joe Burrow to be out for ‘several weeks’ with calf strain