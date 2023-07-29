Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

‘Sounded like an explosion’: Tesla crashes through wall, lands in backyard pool

Police are investigating a crash that involved a Tesla crashing through a wall and into a backyard pool in Phoenix. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating after a Tesla crashed into a pool in the Phoenix area on Friday.

KPHO reports that the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at a home about 25 minutes away from downtown Phoenix.

Video from the scene showed the blue sedan appearing to have gone through a brick wall before landing fully submerged in a backyard pool.

A car seat was pulled from the pool, but officers said the driver was alone at the time of the crash.

The homeowner said he was getting ready for the day when he heard a loud noise from his backyard.

“I heard a sound that sounded like an explosion,” the homeowner said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

Authorities didn’t report any injuries in the incident. It’s not yet known what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and a woman is missing after their cabin-style home was swept away in...
Officials: 1 dead, 1 missing after cabin swept into creek
A tasty sandwich from Lucius Q
‘It’s dynamite’: Cincinnati restaurant featured on popular Food Network show
A shooting investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky.
Shooting investigation underway in Northern Kentucky
Christopher Hoeb, 52, and Tamara Banks, 40, are accused of killing their four-year-old daughter...
Parents indicted for murder in Clermont County, court docs say
A person is dead after a shooting broke out in Westwood Thursday night, police said.
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Westwood shooting

Latest News

Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work
Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near...
Melting ice near Matterhorn reveals remains of climber missing for 37 years
USPS is experiencing a decline in customers as mail thefts and postage stamp prices increase.
U.S. Postal Service sees decline in customers after recent mail thefts, postage price increases
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall