Steamy, Sticky, Sultry, Sweaty, Stifling, Sweltering Saturday

by Steve Horstmeyer
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. According to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer, storms will arrive in waves and at any time during 48 hours the storms could be severe.(Submitted Photo)
By Steve Horstmeyer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures Friday were 71º and 91º. No rain fell at CVG Friday, but 2.79″ fell Thursday but it was not a daily record. On July 27, 1926 4.07″ fell on Cincinnati.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the FOX19 NOW viewing area overnight and they could be strong to severe with torrential downpours, gusty winds, hail and frequent dangerous lightning. Most of the rain will fall from 6am until 11am with a few pop-up showers into mid afternoon.

Steamy, Sticky, Sultry, Sweaty, Stifling, Sweltering, all the words that begin with “s” that I could think of that describes Saturday. The good news you will not be able to use them to describe Sunday afternoon.

The high will be around 90º SAT with the heat index in the 100º - 107º range at various locations with river valley airports like Hook Field in Middletown and The Butler Co. Regional Airport, both in the Great Miami River valley and Lunken Airport in the Little Miami River valley. In addition small airports surrounded by corn fields, a frequent occurrence in rural areas, have high dew point temperatures and high heat index values.

There is a chance for storms again Saturday, especially during morning then a cold front moves through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. That will mark the arrival of cooler and drier air for Sunday and the first part of next week.

Once the rain ends Sunday before dawn Sunday, dry weather dominates through Wednesday.

The heat and humidity will return Thursday and Friday with rain chances too.

