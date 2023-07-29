Contests
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture

Two people were killed in the incident and two more injured
By Emily Roberts
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -

UPDATE-Sunday the names of victims in this crash were released. They are identified as pilot 68-year-old Mark Peterson of Foley, Alabama and passenger 72-year-old Thomas Volz of Amelia, Ohio.

---

Two people lost their lives when a helicopter and gyrocopter crashed in the air near the Ultralight Runway at EAA AirVenture just before 12:30 Saturday.

The collision sent both aircraft to the ground and one landed on a parked plane. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office tells EAA two more people are hurt, but stable, right now.

“Obviously somebody was in the wrong place at some time and that will be part of the investigation,” EAA Spokesperson Dick Knapinski said.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported the aircraft involved were a Rotorway 162F and an ELA 10 Eclipse. Neither aircraft was involved in an airshow. Both belonged to AirVenture attendees.

The crash closed Wittman Regional Airport for close to two hours as emergency crews stepped in.

“People were there willing to help and people stepped in immediately trying to help even before the fire department and first responders arrived,” Knapinski explained.

Knapinski told Action 2 News EAA, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Oshkosh Fire Department responded. United States Air Force firefighters extinguished fire coming from the helicopter.

The aviation community is reflecting on losing two of their own.

“Well you know that stuff happens. You know that you have to be careful and you know the unexpected does happen,” Pilot Bob Payton expressed.

“It’s always tragic when you do lose aviators. Certainly it’s one of those things you take a look at. We are one family,” Knapinski said. “It’s always a sad day especially for those aviators and their families.”

Pilot Payton said a lot of pilots fly using visual flight rules, meaning they must maintain a clear space and are responsible for constantly looking out for other aircraft.

“The primary thing about flight is it’s a 360 degree 3D environment. It’s not just like on the road when you’re looking down the road. You’re looking all over for other aircraft,” Payton said.

He describes pilots as very proactive:

“You need to get as much background as you can. You’re addressing multiple situations at the same time and you just work from that standpoint.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, putting together the pieces to figure out how the crash happened.

“The investigators will take a look at that and see what the causes may be and from that other aviators may learn something,” Knapinski said.

The names, ages and where the victims flew in from haven’t been released yet.

Action 2 News is continuing to follow the crash and will bring you the latest both on-air, online and on our First Alert app.

Mid-air
EAA grounds on 7/29/23
EAA grounds on 7/29/23(WBAY)

