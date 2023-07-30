Comfortable, dry start to the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be mostly clear with some light patchy fog possible in river valleys and overnight lows will dip into the low 60s. A few spots may reach the upper 50s - especially in rural valleys!

Monday, the final day of July, will be mostly sunny with cooler-than-normal temperatures. Northeast winds will only allow an afternoon high of 82° with abundant sunshine. Enjoy the pleasant conditions outside as humidity will be noticeably lower compared to the last several days.

Tuesday will start off cool with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with clear skies. More sunshine is expected for the first day of August with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

You’ll notice an increase in humidity on Wednesday, but it’ll still be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures in the seasonable mid 80s.

The humidity increase is ahead of “ridge riders,” or waves of energy that are moving along the edge of high pressure that is present in the South-Central U.S. and will deliver chances of showers and storms on both Thursday and Friday. Expect morning lows to be warm in the upper 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s along with muggy air.

Next weekend will start off dry with seasonable highs in the mid 80s, but storm chances return Sunday and are expected to linger into the following week in the tri-state.

Going into the first half of the month of August, expect temperatures to stay on the mild side and no signals of any active storm systems are apparent on the latest model data.

