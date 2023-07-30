Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Comfortable, dry start to the work week

Humidity increases later in the week
Low humidity sticks around over the next few days. However, storm chances return later in the week. Details on the First Alert Weather app!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be mostly clear with some light patchy fog possible in river valleys and overnight lows will dip into the low 60s. A few spots may reach the upper 50s - especially in rural valleys!

Monday, the final day of July, will be mostly sunny with cooler-than-normal temperatures. Northeast winds will only allow an afternoon high of 82° with abundant sunshine. Enjoy the pleasant conditions outside as humidity will be noticeably lower compared to the last several days.

Tuesday will start off cool with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with clear skies. More sunshine is expected for the first day of August with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

You’ll notice an increase in humidity on Wednesday, but it’ll still be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures in the seasonable mid 80s.

The humidity increase is ahead of “ridge riders,” or waves of energy that are moving along the edge of high pressure that is present in the South-Central U.S. and will deliver chances of showers and storms on both Thursday and Friday. Expect morning lows to be warm in the upper 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s along with muggy air.

Next weekend will start off dry with seasonable highs in the mid 80s, but storm chances return Sunday and are expected to linger into the following week in the tri-state.

Going into the first half of the month of August, expect temperatures to stay on the mild side and no signals of any active storm systems are apparent on the latest model data.

Of course, if anything changes, we’ll let you know on here, on the air, on the First Alert Weather app, and on our 24/7 First Alert Weather Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky.
Shooting investigation underway in Northern Kentucky
A driver is dead and three people are seriously hurt after a crash occurred in Westwood early...
Driver dies, multiple people seriously injured in Westwood crash, police say
A tasty sandwich from Lucius Q
‘It’s dynamite’: Cincinnati restaurant featured on popular Food Network show
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car accident early Sunday morning.
Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say
One man is dead and a woman is missing after their cabin-style home was swept away in...
Officials: 1 dead, 1 missing after cabin swept into creek

Latest News

Low humidity sticks around over the next few days. However, storm chances return later in the...
Pleasant conditions persist into the start of the week
Prepare for severe weather by downloading the FOX19 NOW Weather app. It's free in Google Play...
Dry and mild start to the week
First Alert Sunday Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
We're looking at a quiet weekend and start to the week, but more humidity and storm chances...
Dry with lower humidity Sunday