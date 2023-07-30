Contests
Driver dies, multiple people seriously injured in Westwood crash, police say

A driver is dead and three people are seriously hurt after a crash occurred in Westwood early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver is dead, and multiple people are seriously injured following a crash in Westwood early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of a 2008 Chrysler Town and County minivan was traveling east on Harrison Avenue when the driver crossed left of the center line and crashed with a 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan, police said.

Officers say the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but then died while at the hospital.

The driver of the Chrysler Town and Country and passengers in both vehicles were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

It is unclear how many passengers were in the vehicles.

Neither drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, police said.

Officers have not identified anyone at this time.

It is unclear if excessive speed or impairment played a factor in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

