Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say

Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car accident early Sunday morning.
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car accident early Sunday morning.(Live 5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) -A man suffering from a gunshot wound died after a crash occurred in Springdale early Sunday morning, according to Springdale police.

Officers say they were out on patrol around 12:30 a.m. when they saw a single-car crash at the intersection of West Kemper Road and Northland Blvd.

The single occupant, 47-year-old Deandre Carl Leon Rogers, was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered he suffered from a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers say Rogers later died while at the hospital.

It is unclear where the shooting occurred or how the crash happened.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about Rogers’ whereabouts on Saturday night is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky.
Shooting investigation underway in Northern Kentucky
A tasty sandwich from Lucius Q
‘It’s dynamite’: Cincinnati restaurant featured on popular Food Network show
One man is dead and a woman is missing after their cabin-style home was swept away in...
Officials: 1 dead, 1 missing after cabin swept into creek
Felicia Treadway, 32, is facing charges of arson and criminal trespassing, according to court...
Police: Woman arrested in connection to bus, garage fire
Developing the PNC Tower into apartments
Developing the PNC Tower into apartment buildings

Latest News

A driver is dead and three people are seriously hurt after a crash occurred in Westwood early...
Driver dies, multiple people seriously injured in Westwood crash, police say
USPS is experiencing a decline in customers as mail thefts and postage stamp prices increase.
U.S. Postal Service sees decline in customers after recent mail thefts, postage price increases
First Alert Sunday Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Family speaks after losing White Oak home to fire
Family speaks after losing everything in White Oak house fire