Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) -A man suffering from a gunshot wound died after a crash occurred in Springdale early Sunday morning, according to Springdale police.

Officers say they were out on patrol around 12:30 a.m. when they saw a single-car crash at the intersection of West Kemper Road and Northland Blvd.

The single occupant, 47-year-old Deandre Carl Leon Rogers, was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered he suffered from a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers say Rogers later died while at the hospital.

It is unclear where the shooting occurred or how the crash happened.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about Rogers’ whereabouts on Saturday night is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.