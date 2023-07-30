Family speaks after losing everything in White Oak house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family of six is struggling to find their footing after a fire tore through their home in White Oak.

Since the total loss of their home on Blue Rock Road, the family has been living in hotels. They say it’s taking a toll because two family members are wheelchair-bound.

“I just feel devastated and hopeless,” said Donna Casebolt. “I just don’t know what to think. I don’t know how people do this.”

She says that every day since July 16 has been a living nightmare for her family.

“Got up to go to the bathroom, then I got back in bed, and laid down for just a moment, and was like, something smells really weird,” Casebolt recalled. “We were in the room up above, and the smoke started coming up through the vents, and everything was this orange-ish brown, thick fog of smoke. Just barreling up out of there into the first floor.”

Casebolt says the fire started in the garage following an electrical shortage with a refrigerator. She says she, her husband, daughter, her daughter’s partner, along with son, grandson and five cats were all inside as the flames spread.

“I heard a pop. My fan went out, all the electricals went off, and the smoke started rising,” Casebolt said. “My daughter’s partner was upstairs telling us, ‘Come on, there’s smoke and there’s fire. We’ve got to get out.’ And managed to get us all out.”

Casebolt says her family had rented the home, which is now unlivable, for more than 10 years. She says it’s been a painful journey forward, reflecting on all the adjustments they made to the home to make it handicap accessible for she and her husband - and build a life with their children.

“My husband and I are both 65, we’re both in wheelchairs,” she explained. “He’s got end-stage myotonic dystrophy. He’s maybe got a year or two to live at most. Everything is ruined.”

She says the tragedy has torn their family apart physically, emotionally and financially.

“When this happened, I had no money in the bank,” Casebolt said. “We live month to month like most people on disability. Now everybody’s split up, and no one has anywhere to go.”

Casebolt says her family escaped the fire with little more than the clothes on their backs. She is pleading for any help the community can provide, including help moving.

“We’re happy for every single penny that everyone would do,” says Casebolt.

