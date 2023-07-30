Contests
Great Parks’ 2nd annual Fairy Tale Festival sparks imagination

The Fairy Tale Festival took place at The Great Parks Highfield Discovery Garden at Glenwood...
The Fairy Tale Festival took place at The Great Parks Highfield Discovery Garden at Glenwood Gardens Saturday afternoon.(Great Parks of Hamilton County)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 600 people signed up and attended the sold-out Great Parks Fairy Tale Festival in Woodlawn Saturday.

Children got to dress up, see some of their favorite fairytale characters, and explore magical gardens at the 12-acre Great Parks Highfield Discovery Garden.

“This is actually our second year; last year was our first year doing it,” said Rachel Dearing, Great Parks’ Director of Guest Experience. “We had such a good response last year that we thought we’d bring it back and build it even bigger and better.”

The festival is geared toward kids but parents and guardians also joined in the fun, enjoying crafting, face painting and storytelling under the fairy tree.

“It is a day for the kids to come out we have magicians.... magical magicians.... we’re gonna have sword fights later on, Madhat Puppets will be here doing a fairy puppet show. we have crafts, a food truck, and all kinds of great things for the kids,” Dearing said.

Among the highlights this year was the Fairy Trading Post, where guests traded natural materials such as rocks, seeds, buttons and ribbons to barter with the fairies for “treasures.” There were also plenty of sights, sounds and activities taking place in the new Music Garden for children and other smaller themed gardens set up throughout the park.

Organizers say the event started with the idea to get children involved in more than nature alone, but also inspire their imaginations.

