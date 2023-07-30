Contests
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Editor’s note: This story contains video from previous coverage.
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.(Brittani Baker)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge in New Jersey granted Shark Tank investor Daymond John a restraining order against three former show contestants accused of defamation, including a former Cleveland Browns player.

Al “Bubba” Baker, who retired as a Cleveland Brown after the 1990 NFL season, previously claimed his business, Bubba’s Boneless Ribs, was denied a chance to succeed due to John while appearing on the show.

Baker entered into a verbal agreement with investor Daymond John of $300,000 for a 30% stake in the company in the show’s fifth season.

In a story initially reported by the LA Times, Baker believes that there has been a “denial of profits” from John to Baker and his daughter Brittani.

Those social media posts ultimately led to a restraining order being filed by both Daymond John and Rastelli Foods, a wholesale food company brought in to help with distribution.

The lawsuit claims that the confidentiality agreement was breached, with a request for the Baker’s to remove any social media posts involved in this.

Following the original LA Times article, John’s did respond on his TikTok account, saying while ”I’m under confidentiality so I cannot put the truth out there in detail... at best (the accusations are) not true”.

19 News has obtained the full ruling that approved John’s restraining order, which can be viewed below:

Baker and his family, who are representing themselves, declined to comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

