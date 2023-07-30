Contests
Trailblazing UC Bearcat & gold medalist George Wilson dies at 81

George Wilson, an Olympic gold medalist and national basketball legend, died at age 81 Saturday.
George Wilson, an Olympic gold medalist and national basketball legend, died at age 81 Saturday.(University of Cincinnati)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The only University of Cincinnati Bearcat to win a national basketball championship and an Olympic gold medal has died Saturday, according to the UC athletics department.

George Wilson won a national championship for UC in 1962 and a gold medal in the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Wilson, a Chicago native, came to UC as a 1960 Parade First-Team All-American.

During his three-year varsity career, Wilson averaged 13.2 points per game. He was a two-time NCAA All-Tournament team honoree in 1962 and 1963, and graduated from UC in 1964.

In his post-graduate career, he was drafted to the Cincinnati Royals and also played for the Chicago Bulls, Seattle SuperSonics, Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and Buffalo Braves through 1971.

In 1983, Wilson was inducted into UC’s Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

“I am saddened to hear the news of George Wilson’s passing,” UC men’s basketball head coach Wes Miller said. “He is a legend in the game of basketball: a national champion, Olympic gold medalist, NBA player, proud Bearcat and a trailblazer in his era. I was fortunate to spend time with him on multiple occasions over the last two years. Our entire Cincinnati program sends its regards to George’s family, loved ones and those he impacted over his lifetime.”

According to UC Magazine, Wilson chose UC because of his admiration for Bearcat Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson, who was nicknamed “Big O.” To those who knew Wilson, he was known as “Big George.”

