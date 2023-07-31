18-year-old man dies in Newport shooting: coroner
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man killed in a weekend Newport shooting was identified Monday as Terrance Johnson.
Johnson died Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Lowell and Brighton streets, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has said.
Multiple shots were fired, dispatchers confirmed.
The incident remains under investigation.
