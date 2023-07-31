18-year-old man dies in Newport shooting: coroner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man killed in a weekend Newport shooting was identified Monday as Terrance Johnson.

Johnson died Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Lowell and Brighton streets, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Multiple shots were fired, dispatchers confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.