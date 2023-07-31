Contests
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash

A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.

The incidents are not believed to be related, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say

Marco D. Ortiz succumbed to his injuries at West Chester Hospital shortly after he was transported there from the crash scene on East Kemper and Chesterdale roads, Springdale police said in a news release early Monday.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 10:10 p.m. Sunday.

Ortiz was alone in the vehicle and extricated by Springdale first responders, according to the news release.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

