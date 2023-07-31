Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

BODYCAM: Woman leads police on hour-long chase with toddler in the car

A Plymouth, Michigan woman is facing multiple felonies after an erratic high-speed chase through Ottawa County Sunday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - An erratic and high-speed pursuit Sunday night through Ottawa County lands a Plymouth, Michigan woman in jail, facing multiple felonies.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just before 7 p.m. of a black Ford Escape driving erratically at both high and low speeds on SR2 near the Port Clinton exit in Portage Township.

A Carroll Township Police officer attempted to stop the vehicle when it began to flee, with police pursuing through Oak Harbor, striking a residence on Behlman Road.

The chase continued down multiple county roads and through Port Clinton.

Law enforcement there tried to deploy stop sticks twice, the vehicle evaded them both times, getting back onto SR 2 and fleeing at a “very high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic.”

The vehicle, allegedly driven by 29-year-old Heidi M. Schmidt, then exited onto SR 53 toward Fremont.

Once there, authorities said Schmidt entered a Holiday Inn parking lot and continued driving recklessly around multiple businesses, before being rammed by deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to stop the vehicle.

Schmidt was taken into custody and her juvenile son, who was not injured, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

She faces charges of Fleeing and Eluding from Law Enforcement, Assault on a Peace Officer, Endangering Children, OVI, OVI refusal, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving without a Valid License.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year
A 4-year-old boy was killed and six were seriously injured in a crash in Wilmington Saturday...
4-year-old killed in Clinton County crash; 6 seriously injured, OSHP reports
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash

Latest News

The Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center is encouraging families to download the Smart911...
Cincinnati Emergency Communications encourages families to download Smart911 app
Mild week continues
Groundbreaking for accessible baseball fields in Mason
Groundbreaking for accessible baseball fields in Mason
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
Kickin' it with Ken: Hard Rock Casino brings $1 million slot machine
Kickin' it with Ken: Hard Rock Casino brings $1 million slot machine