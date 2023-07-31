Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WCZD

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You may notice some channels have changed on FOX19′s low-power TV stations: WBQC and WCZD

Here’s the new lineup for both stations:

WBQC

25.1 - Telemunco (HD)

25.2 - Cozi

25.3 - ThisTV

25.4 - Start

25.5 - Grio

25.6 - Catchy

25.7 - Movies

25.8 - Quest

25.9 - Twist

WZCD

31.1 - 24x7 Weather Channel

31.2 - Jewelry

31.3 - HSN

31.4 - QVC

31.5 - SonLife

31.6 - Open

31.7 - Open

31.8 - Open

If you have questions about the channel lineup changes, please email tom.talley@fox19.now.com

