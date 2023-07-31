Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WCZD

A general view at the Ubisoft hosted Assassin's Creed 2 gifting lounge in Los Angeles on Friday, November 13, 2009. (Photo Casey Rodgers / AP Images for Ubisoft)(Casey Rodgers | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You may notice some channels have changed on FOX19′s low-power TV stations: WBQC and WCZD

Here’s the new lineup for both stations:

WBQC

  • 25.1 - Telemunco (HD)
  • 25.2 - Cozi
  • 25.3 - ThisTV
  • 25.4 - Start
  • 25.5 - Grio
  • 25.6 - Catchy
  • 25.7 - Movies
  • 25.8 - Quest
  • 25.9 - Twist

WZCD

  • 31.1 - 24x7 Weather Channel
  • 31.2 - Jewelry
  • 31.3 - HSN
  • 31.4 - QVC
  • 31.5 - SonLife
  • 31.6 - Open
  • 31.7 - Open
  • 31.8 - Open

If you have questions about the channel lineup changes, please email tom.talley@fox19.now.com

