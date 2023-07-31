Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WCZD
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You may notice some channels have changed on FOX19′s low-power TV stations: WBQC and WCZD
Here’s the new lineup for both stations:
WBQC
- 25.1 - Telemunco (HD)
- 25.2 - Cozi
- 25.3 - ThisTV
- 25.4 - Start
- 25.5 - Grio
- 25.6 - Catchy
- 25.7 - Movies
- 25.8 - Quest
- 25.9 - Twist
WZCD
- 31.1 - 24x7 Weather Channel
- 31.2 - Jewelry
- 31.3 - HSN
- 31.4 - QVC
- 31.5 - SonLife
- 31.6 - Open
- 31.7 - Open
- 31.8 - Open
If you have questions about the channel lineup changes, please email tom.talley@fox19.now.com
