Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a Westwood crash that...
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a Westwood crash that occurred early Sunday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver who was killed following a crash in Westwood early Sunday morning has been identified, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner says Ashlee Bailey, 32, died from a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling east on Harrison Avenue when the driver crossed left of the center line and crashed with a 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan, police said.

Officers say Bailey was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but then died while at the hospital.

The driver of the Chrysler Town and Country and passengers in both vehicles were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

It is unclear how many passengers were in the vehicles.

Neither drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, police said.

Officers have not identified anyone else at this time.

It is unclear if excessive speed or impairment played a factor in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

