Coroner identifies woman killed in Ky. crash involving ATV; man facing charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the person killed in a crash involving an ATV in Montgomery County has been released.

The coroner has identified the victim as 32-year-old Andrea Willoughby of Montgomery County.

The coroner says a car and an ATV collided on Highway 213 South early Sunday morning.

Willoughby, who was on the ATV, died at the scene.

Police arrested 34-year-old Chad Hostetler shortly after. His arrest citation says he was driving the car that hit the ATV. Police say he admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Hostetler’s charges include DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.