Coroner: Man in fatal Springdale crash did not sustain a gunshot wound

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Springdale Police Department released new details Monday regarding a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Springdale police say an officer unit located a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of W. Kemper Road and Northland Boulevard at 12:38 a.m.

According to the 911 calls, a witness told dispatch that the vehicle drove into a tree.

Inside the vehicle, was 47-year-old De’Andre Carl Leon Rogers, who was transported to a hospital where he later died, police said.

While undergoing treatment, it was reported by doctors that Rogers sustained a gunshot wound.

Since the initial report, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined that Rogers sustained the injury from the crash.

Rogers died as a result of the crash and did not sustain a gunshot wound, the Springdale Police Department said.

clarification: On Sunday night, hospital doctors told police the victim suffered a gunshot wound. Springdale police reported the information to FOX19 NOW on Sunday. On Monday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office evaluated the victim's bodily injuries and determined the wound came from the crash, not from a gunshot.

