Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Coroner: Man in fatal Springdale crash did not sustain a gunshot wound

Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car crash early Sunday morning.
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car crash early Sunday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Springdale Police Department released new details Monday regarding a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Springdale police say an officer unit located a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of W. Kemper Road and Northland Boulevard at 12:38 a.m.

According to the 911 calls, a witness told dispatch that the vehicle drove into a tree.

Inside the vehicle, was 47-year-old De’Andre Carl Leon Rogers, who was transported to a hospital where he later died, police said.

While undergoing treatment, it was reported by doctors that Rogers sustained a gunshot wound.

Since the initial report, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined that Rogers sustained the injury from the crash.

Rogers died as a result of the crash and did not sustain a gunshot wound, the Springdale Police Department said.

clarification: On Sunday night, hospital doctors told police the victim suffered a gunshot wound. Springdale police reported the information to FOX19 NOW on Sunday. On Monday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office evaluated the victim's bodily injuries and determined the wound came from the crash, not from a gunshot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver is dead and three people are seriously hurt after a crash occurred in Westwood early...
Driver dies, multiple people seriously injured in Westwood crash, police say
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car accident early Sunday morning.
Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say
72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash, family speaks
Family speaks after losing White Oak home to fire
Family speaks after losing everything in White Oak house fire
Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture

Latest News

Xiu Ming Wu, of New York, is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Warren...
Man accused of setting ex’s home on fire in Warren County
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car accident early Sunday morning.
Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say
Venus Williams is coming to Cincinnati this August to play in the Western and Southern Open. By...
Venus Williams to play in the Western & Southern Open
The West Nile Virus was found in Warren County, according to the health department.
West Nile Virus found in Warren County, health department says