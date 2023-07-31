Contests
Crews continue to search for Indiana woman after cabin swept into creek

One man is dead and a woman is missing after their cabin-style home was swept away in Brookville, Indiana.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) -Crews are continuing to search for a woman who went missing after a cabin was swept into Wolf Creek in Brookville following Thursday night’s storms, according to conservation officers.

Indiana Conservation Officer Travis Stewart says first responders got a call that two people were staying in the cabin.

Officers found the cabin had been swept away in high water, and the two people were missing.

One body was recovered around 1 p.m. Friday about three-quarters of a mile away from the site of the cabin, according to Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter.

The coroner says five inches of rain fell within a four-hour period Thursday night at Wolf Creek, which may have caused the home, which was up on stilts, to fall into the creek.

“Unfortunately, in rural counties, they look so calm during the summertime. Then about once or twice a year in our county, we have tragedies due to rushing water and people not knowing that it is coming that quickly,” Baxter said Friday.

The coroner has not identified the body recovered at this time.

