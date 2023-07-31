Former Northern Kentucky city council member pleads guilty to drug charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Highland Heights council member is facing jail time for drug-related charges after he took a plea deal.

Edward Fessler pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and possessing LSD, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to Campbell County court documents.

Court records say Fessler was regularly buying and selling the drugs.

The former council member entered a plea agreement Monday where the judge said the recommended sentence could be five years in prison.

Fessler’s formal sentence will come at a later date.

Highland Heights City Council records show the council accepted Fessler’s resignation in April, and his position was filled on May 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.