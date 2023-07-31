Contests
FOX19 NOW team snags Emmys in sports, youth education news and more

FOX19 NOW was honored at the 2023 Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards.
FOX19 NOW was honored at the 2023 Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won five Emmys in the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy Awards Saturday night.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television.

FOX19 NOW Reporter/Anchor Ken Brown and photojournalist Payton Del Bradley won Emmys in the Children/Youth/Teen/Education News category.

Their story was about a teacher at Kings Local Schools who gives each of her students an end-of-the-school-year assignment to help them begin their next academic year with confidence. Each student listed their classmates’ names on a sheet of paper and put “nice words” about them.

Watch the segment on Ken’s YouTube Channel:

FOX19′s Sports Director Joe Danneman won the Sports Story - Single Shift. He covered a high school baseball player from Bracken County who made an amazing recovery after battling a serious health issue.

Watch “Clayton’s Comeback” below:

Also, members Jeff Paulus and Derek McClanahan from our marketing team won Emmys in the category of News Promotion - Image or Campaign for their First Alert Weather - Severe Weather Image.

