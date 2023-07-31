Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Judge sentences man convicted of robbing family, leading high-speed chase

Two men assisted in the robbery, but have not been located.
Darrius Willis, 37, was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for aggravated robbery, robbery and...
Darrius Willis, 37, was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for aggravated robbery, robbery and aggravated burglary in Warren County.(Warren County Prosecutor's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison on Friday by Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy Tepe.

Darius Willis, 37, was convicted by a grand jury of five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of robbery and two counts of aggravated burglary.

WATCH: Highway chase ensues after suspect holds 5 at gunpoint in Warren County

According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, Willis was involved in a police pursuit after he held a family of five at gunpoint.

Fornshell says Willis and two accomplices were wearing masks when they entered a Mason home with firearms on June 12. The men held three adults and two children at gunpoint while threatening them for money.

One of the children, who was 8 years old, tried to run but was threatened with a gun by one of the men, Fornshell said.

Willis and the two men took over $900 in cash and other personal property and fled the scene in a Buick Enclave, the prosecutor added.

When law enforcement got involved, the three men led them on a lengthy chase down Interstate 75 South.

According to dashcam footage, Willis, who is believed to be driving the getaway car, crossed lanes of traffic trying to get away from deputies and police.

The chase eventually ended at the intersection of Chester and Sharon roads in Glendale, and the men began to run away on foot, the prosecutor said.

Multiple agencies began searching for the three suspects in the Glendale neighborhood.

Willis was eventually found hiding underneath the deck of a home on Chester Road.

Police found $932 in cash and the victims’ belongings on Willis, in addition to a mask with his DNA on it, a 9mm handgun and the abandoned vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

The other two men have yet to be located, according to Fornshell.

Anyone with information regarding their identity or whereabouts should contact Det. Brandon Abshear with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver is dead and three people are seriously hurt after a crash occurred in Westwood early...
Driver dies, multiple people seriously injured in Westwood crash, police say
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car accident early Sunday morning.
Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say
72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash, family speaks
Family speaks after losing White Oak home to fire
Family speaks after losing everything in White Oak house fire
Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture

Latest News

Return to Average Conditions
Ludacris donated $50,000 to The Children's Theater of Cincinnati.
Ludacris donates $50K to Children’s Theater of Cincinnati
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car accident early Sunday morning.
Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say
An 18-year-old man killed in a weekend Newport shooting was identified Monday as Terrance...
18-year-old man dies in Newport shooting: coroner