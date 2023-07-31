Judge sentences man convicted of robbing family, leading high-speed chase

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison on Friday by Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy Tepe.

Darius Willis, 37, was convicted by a grand jury of five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of robbery and two counts of aggravated burglary.

According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, Willis was involved in a police pursuit after he held a family of five at gunpoint.

Fornshell says Willis and two accomplices were wearing masks when they entered a Mason home with firearms on June 12. The men held three adults and two children at gunpoint while threatening them for money.

One of the children, who was 8 years old, tried to run but was threatened with a gun by one of the men, Fornshell said.

Willis and the two men took over $900 in cash and other personal property and fled the scene in a Buick Enclave, the prosecutor added.

When law enforcement got involved, the three men led them on a lengthy chase down Interstate 75 South.

According to dashcam footage, Willis, who is believed to be driving the getaway car, crossed lanes of traffic trying to get away from deputies and police.

The chase eventually ended at the intersection of Chester and Sharon roads in Glendale, and the men began to run away on foot, the prosecutor said.

Multiple agencies began searching for the three suspects in the Glendale neighborhood.

Willis was eventually found hiding underneath the deck of a home on Chester Road.

Police found $932 in cash and the victims’ belongings on Willis, in addition to a mask with his DNA on it, a 9mm handgun and the abandoned vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

The other two men have yet to be located, according to Fornshell.

Anyone with information regarding their identity or whereabouts should contact Det. Brandon Abshear with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.