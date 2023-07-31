Kitchen fire in South Fairmount displaces 1

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is displaced Sunday evening after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in South Fairmount.

Units from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to multiple calls for a structure fire in the 3700 block of Westmont Dr around 6:30 p.m., according to District Fire Chief Joe Stallo.

When companies arrived at the scene, they found smoke billowing from a second-story apartment, the chief said.

Firefighters say they found food on the stove that caught on fire, and they were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes.

The fire chief said that all units in the building were searched and that residents had self-evacuated.

According to the fire department, early 911 notification was possible because working smoke detectors were in the apartment.

The fire department estimated about $15,000 worth of damage, Chief Stallo said.

