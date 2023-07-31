Ludacris donates $50K to Children’s Theater of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati received a couple of huge donations, with one being from rapper Ludacris.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges donated $50,000 in addition to the $1.5 million gift donated by an anonymous person to the Children’s Theater of Cincinnati’s A Crown for the Queen City campaign.

The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati launched the $48 million fundraising campaign to restore the Emery Theater landmark as its permanent mainstage home and to create a state-of-the-art venue.

“It is remarkable that a gift of this magnitude is fueling the home stretch of this campaign,” Campaign chair Allison Kropp said. “We are so grateful for the generosity of all of those who have supported this project. You are helping us make history!”

The rapper is a client of the nationally recognized entertainment attorney Darrell D. Miller, a former Children’s Theater of Cincinnati board member and current Emery Theater Campaign Cabinet member.

Ludacris made the announcement that he wanted to donate the money at his concert at the Hard Rock Casino with Ashanti and Flo Rida on July 20.

“I’m drawn to the Children’s Theatre’s project in Cincinnati because of the plans to develop new works that hit on the topics that matter to kids today,” Ludacris said. “The Emery project signals an incredible opportunity for more children to access the arts and see themselves in what happens on stage. As a father of four daughters and a philanthropist who’s constantly investing in the next generation, I’m honored to be a part of this.”

