Man dies following Madisonville crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man in his 50s is dead following a crash in Madisonville Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Police say they were called around 11:40 a.m. to the 4200 block of Red Bank Road for a two-vehicle crash.

Officers say the man in his 50s was driving a white van, and an 18-year-old man was driving a Ford F50.

One of the vehicles crossed left of center and crashed into the other vehicle, police said.

Officers say they do not know which one crashed into which vehicle.

The man in his 50s died at the scene, police said.

Police have not identified anyone at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

