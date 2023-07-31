Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Man dies following Madisonville crash, police say

Police say they were at the scene of a fatal accident in Madisonville late Monday morning.
Police say they were at the scene of a fatal accident in Madisonville late Monday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man in his 50s is dead following a crash in Madisonville Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Police say they were called around 11:40 a.m. to the 4200 block of Red Bank Road for a two-vehicle crash.

Officers say the man in his 50s was driving a white van, and an 18-year-old man was driving a Ford F50.

One of the vehicles crossed left of center and crashed into the other vehicle, police said.

Officers say they do not know which one crashed into which vehicle.

The man in his 50s died at the scene, police said.

Police have not identified anyone at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver is dead and three people are seriously hurt after a crash occurred in Westwood early...
Driver dies, multiple people seriously injured in Westwood crash, police say
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car accident early Sunday morning.
Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say
72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash, family speaks
Family speaks after losing White Oak home to fire
Family speaks after losing everything in White Oak house fire
Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture

Latest News

Venus Williams is coming to Cincinnati this August to play in the Western and Southern Open. By...
Venus Williams to play in the Western & Southern Open
One man is dead and a woman is missing after their cabin-style home was swept away in...
Crews continue to search for Indiana woman after cabin swept into creek
Return to Average Conditions
Darrius Willis, 37, was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for aggravated robbery, robbery and...
Judge sentences man convicted of robbing family, leading high-speed chase