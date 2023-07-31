NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Catholic school in Northern Kentucky will not open for the 2023-24 school year.

A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year, according to the Diocese of Covington.

Superintendent of Schools Kendra McGuire said in a letter to parents that they had zero applicants for their teaching openings as the end of July approached.

The Diocese explained in a statement from Bishop John Iffert that they are working to place students with other Catholic schools.

As for the future of Holy Family School, Superintendent McGuire said in her letter they hope to improve the situation and eventually reopen the doors.

