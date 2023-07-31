NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Catholic school in Northern Kentucky will not open for the 2023-24 school year.

A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year, according to the Diocese of Covington.

Superintendent of Schools Kendra McGuire said in a letter to parents that they had zero applicants for their teaching openings as the end of July approached.

The Diocese explained in a statement from Bishop John Iffert that they are working to place students with other Catholic schools.

I am deeply saddened to direct the suspension of operations at Holy Family School for the 2023-2024 school year, after consultation with the Superintendent of Schools, parish leaders, the Holy Family School faculty, the Diocesan Board of Education, and other stakeholders.

As for the future of Holy Family School, Superintendent McGuire said in her letter they hope to improve the situation and eventually reopen the doors.

