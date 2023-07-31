OSP: Clinton County crash kills 1 child; 6 seriously injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A fatal head-on collision in Clinton County Saturday evening killed a child and seriously injured the parties in both vehicles.

According to OSP deputies, multiple units were called to U.S. Route 22 shortly before 10 p.m.

Investigators revealed that Dakotah McDaniel, 26 of Blanchester, was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart westbound on U.S. 22 when a 2019 Kia Sorento traveling east struck McDaniel’s vehicle head-on.

The driver of the Kia Sorrento was 30-year-old Marisa Turner of Harrison, deputies confirmed.

Deputies said McDaniel and his four passengers, three of whom were children, were transported by ground ambulance to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Medics also ground-transported Turner and her passenger Robert Coffman, 42 of Lebanon, to the same hospital for serious injuries.

Ryder McDaniel, 4 was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and later died from injuries resulting from the crash, OSP said.

Companies assisting OSP Patrol at the scene were the Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service, Clinton Warren Joint Emergency Medical Service and B&M Towing.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Wilmington Post is conducting an ongoing investigation of this crash.

