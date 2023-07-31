Reds reclaim 1st place in the NL Central after victory over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (WXIX) - Elly De La Cruz finished with four hits, the team hit three home runs and the Reds are back in first place in the NL Central.

De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Joey Votto each homered and the Reds shutout the Dodgers, 9-0, to win the weekend series at Dodger Stadium.

Graham Ashcraft threw six shutout innings as the Reds pitching staff held the vaunted Dodgers lineup to only eight runs over three games in Los Angeles.

The win means the Reds jump back in front of Milwaukee for first place in the National League Central. The Reds continue their road trip with a four-game series starting Monday in Chicago against the Cubs.

