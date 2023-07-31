Contests
Return to Mild Conditions

Low humidity and sunny skies for the first half of the week, shower chances Thursday & Friday
By Oliver Moster
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After an intense heat-wave, today starts a very mild week for the Tri-State. The high today is in the mid 80s, under sunny conditions. UV index is at a 9, and burn time is 15 minutes, so if you are planning on doing any outdoor activities, make sure you are wearing your sunscreen.

Tuesday looks to be a similar day today, with some pop-up shower chances present in the afternoon hours. Lows stick in the mid 60s moving into the middle of the week where we do see a slight bump up in temperatures as well as in humidity for Wednesday. Pop-up chances still prevalent through the afternoon.

Shower and thunderstorm chances peak on Thursday with a band of precipitation bringing widespread rain. Storm chances continue on Friday with an afternoon thunderstorm or two not out of the question. Highs bounce around the mid 80s and lows move into the high 60s, bringing humidity up with it as well.

Saturday starts the weekend off on a dry note though Sunday sees some morning chances for showers. Highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

