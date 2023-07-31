Contests
‘Tell your momma bye’: Man allegedly tries to kidnap kid at store

By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 7-year-old was a victim of a kidnapping attempt on Friday at a Columbia County Kroger store, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A mother called authorities on Friday around 3 p.m. for a “suspicious situation” at Kroger, 435 Lewiston Road, that happened around noon.

She said she went to the store with her three children, all ages 7 and younger, when an older white male wearing blue jeans and an orange shirt began walking around her and the children.

suspicious incident that occurred at Kroger(Lewiston Road)
suspicious incident that occurred at Kroger(Lewiston Road)(WRDW)

According to the report, she felt uncomfortable but did not want to be rude, so she and the kids spoke to the man.

The mother then went to the cheese counter and began speaking to a Kroger employee.

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your momma bye,” according to her statement to officials.

When she turned around, she saw the man holding her son’s wrist tightly and walking away. The report states when she yelled, the man lost his grip, and her son was able to get away from the man.

The mom told officers she was very upset and spoke to the store manager. Officials say she then went home and tried to calm down before calling the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office contacted the store manager, and he and several other associates recognized the man but do not know who he is, they say.

The manager told officers a few of the female associates have told management the subject makes them uncomfortable and has made rude comments to them.

According to the report, he allegedly told one associate, “You would be much prettier if you did not have that scar.”

While reviewing the footage, the manager stated the same man had come into the store a few days earlier acting very strange. He came inside, got some shrimp and had the store steam them, according to the report.

The manager says he picked up the shrimp, ate them and left without paying. But he did go to the checkout with another person.

The manager says when the man comes in for shrimp, sometimes he pays and sometimes doesn’t, according to the report.

Investigators ran the man’s photo through facial recognition software, with negative results.

The video footage shows the 7-year-old pulling away from him several times. At one point, he pulled the subject closer to him and off balance. The subject still would not let him go, according to the report.

As the boy continues to pull away, the man loses his hold. He stands and watches as the boy walks away with his mom and siblings, according to officials.

The camera footage shows him walking around the store for about 10 more minutes before he leaves.

If you know the identity of the man, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800 or 706-541-1044.

