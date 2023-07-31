Contests
Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash, family speaks

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said. He and his wife Patti are pictured.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Oshkosh, Wis. (WXIX) - An Amelia man is dead after a plane crash in Wisconsin.

Experimental Aircraft Association officials say 72-year-old Thomas Volz and another man died when a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided in mid-air Saturday in Oshkosh.

“They tell me they never knew what happened,” Thomas’ wife Patty said. “It hit and burst into flames and it went straight down.

Right now, Patty says she’s coming to grips with the news of her husband’s death.

“I’m in shock. I have not cried yet,” she said.

According to officials, both men were attendees of a popular air show held in the area. Thomas was there with his grandson, and Patty recalls when he told her what happened.

“He said, ‘I hate to tell you this, Grammy, but Babi has passed away;’ that’s what they called him,” Patty said. “I just screamed and said, ‘No, he’s not! No, he’s not!’ It was a horrific accident. They were hit by a gyrocopter from underneath as they were coming in to land.”

Thomas’ family says he would go to the show every year.

EAA officials said 69-year-old Mark Foley also died in the crash. Foley was the pilot and Thomas was the passenger.

Officials say the aircrafts belonged to event attendees and were not involved in the Airventure Air Show going on this weekend.

The Air Force veteran was also a cancer survivor.

“He has fought to stay alive,” Patty remembers.

Patty said they were married for 52 years and said he had just built his own helicopter but didn’t bring it with him to the event.

“[It was] his lifelong dream to do that and I was excited for him,” she shares. “He’s the most excellent pilot I’ve ever seen and I had no fear in that,” Thomas’ wife said.

Her husband’s remains will be flown back to Ohio and Patty said the family plans to have him cremated.

“He should be honored...I guess it was God’s will that he completed his mission here,” she said.

