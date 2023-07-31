Venus Williams to play in the Western & Southern Open

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Olympic gold medalist, fashion icon and Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is coming to Cincinnati this August for the Western and Southern Open.

Tennis fans will get to see Williams play on the court this summer as she was awarded a wild card for the Aug. 12-20 event.

Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam champion, four-time Olympic gold medalist and is a former world No. 1 athlete.

She will be playing alongside four other wild card athletes and 39 of the world’s best tennis players.

