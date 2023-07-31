Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Venus Williams to play in the Western & Southern Open

Venus Williams is coming to Cincinnati this August to play in the Western and Southern Open. By...
Venus Williams is coming to Cincinnati this August to play in the Western and Southern Open. By @Craig Ambrosio, 2021
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Olympic gold medalist, fashion icon and Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is coming to Cincinnati this August for the Western and Southern Open.

Tennis fans will get to see Williams play on the court this summer as she was awarded a wild card for the Aug. 12-20 event.

Williams is a seven-time Grand Slam champion, four-time Olympic gold medalist and is a former world No. 1 athlete.

She will be playing alongside four other wild card athletes and 39 of the world’s best tennis players.

For more information on the Western and Southern Open, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver is dead and three people are seriously hurt after a crash occurred in Westwood early...
Driver dies, multiple people seriously injured in Westwood crash, police say
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal car accident early Sunday morning.
Driver suffering from gunshot wound dies after crash in Springdale, police say
72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash, family speaks
Family speaks after losing White Oak home to fire
Family speaks after losing everything in White Oak house fire
Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture

Latest News

OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Ja'Marr Chase's top catches at training camp
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: Ja'Marr Chase's top catches at training camp
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto helped the Reds shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0...
Reds reclaim 1st place in the NL Central after victory over Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.
Jonathan India goes on the IL with left foot plantar fasciitis
George Wilson, an Olympic gold medalist and national basketball legend, died at age 81 Saturday.
Trailblazing UC Bearcat & gold medalist George Wilson dies at 81