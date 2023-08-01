Contests
Cincinnati Emergency Communications encourages families to download Smart911 app

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center urges families to download the Smart911 app as students return to school.

The app provides vital information such as photos of children, home addresses, medical notes, and emergency contacts in an emergency.

Suppose a family member dials 911 from a phone number registered to their profile. In that case, the information provided will immediately be available to dispatchers to send the response teams to the correct location.

Some of the emergencies the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center says are:

  • Missing child- Having a current photo and physical description of the child in the family’s Safety Profile can save time as that information will immediately be sent to officers.
  • Emergency call from a child-A child may know how to dial 911 but not how to provide information fast enough to law enforcement. So any information in the app will immediately be provided to the dispatcher.
  • An incident walking to and from school- If a child carries a cell phone and needs help walking to and from school for a medical issue or accident, the Safety Profile will provide contact information for parents or other emergency contacts who need to be notified.
  • Incident at home- If there is a house fire, accident, or other emergency at home, the app will provide first responders information like who lives in the house, including pets, and be sure everyone is safe and accounted for when they arrive at the scene.

