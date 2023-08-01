Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Cincinnati zoo prepares for Fritz’s first birthday

Bibi shows some love and care for baby Fritz at Hippo Cove.
Bibi shows some love and care for baby Fritz at Hippo Cove.(Stephanie Scarbrough | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo is planning all sorts of events for baby Fritz’s first birthday on Thursday.

The famous hippo will be celebrating his birthday on National Watermelon Day.

So the zoo has many activities planned for both celebrations.

They include:

  • Birthday cake from Busken Bakery & ice cream from Graeter’s for guests while supplies last beginning at 12 p.m. at the picnic shelters
  • Special photo opportunities around the Zoo
  • Watermelon carving starting at 10 a.m. in Vine Street Village
  • Watermelon candy sampling from Freezin’ with Aubrie starts at 11 a.m.
  • Special food and beverage offerings
  • Book Signing by Richard Cowdry 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gift shop
  • 2:30 p.m. Facebook Live from Hippo Cove
  • Win a Hippo Behind the Scenes!

Click here to see a list of the animal enrichment schedule and the special food and beverage offerings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Thomas Volz died in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin Saturday, EAA officials said....
Wife of Tri-State man killed in helicopter crash: ‘I’m still in shock’
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash in Westwood ...
Coroner identifies driver killed in Westwood crash
A shortage of teachers is forcing the Holy Family School to not open for the new school year,...
NKY Catholic school won’t open for 2023-24 year
A 4-year-old boy was killed and six were seriously injured in a crash in Wilmington Saturday...
4-year-old killed in Clinton County crash; 6 seriously injured, OSHP reports
A 21-year-old man is dead in a second crash, hours apart, in Springdale on Sunday.
21-year-old man killed in Springdale crash

Latest News

Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck with lost wheel that killed 18-year-old located, sheriff’s office says
Dude, Seriously is bringing their hot sauce to CVG.
World’s first hot sauce vending machine comes to CVG
The day leading up to the Aug. 1 supermoon at Ault Park.
Second supermoon to illuminate the sky Aug. 1
Michael Callihan
Criminal investigation ongoing after inmate dies from blunt force trauma to head