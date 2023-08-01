Cincinnati zoo prepares for Fritz’s first birthday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo is planning all sorts of events for baby Fritz’s first birthday on Thursday.

The famous hippo will be celebrating his birthday on National Watermelon Day.

So the zoo has many activities planned for both celebrations.

They include:

Birthday cake from Busken Bakery & ice cream from Graeter’s for guests while supplies last beginning at 12 p.m. at the picnic shelters

Special photo opportunities around the Zoo

Watermelon carving starting at 10 a.m. in Vine Street Village

Watermelon candy sampling from Freezin’ with Aubrie starts at 11 a.m.

Special food and beverage offerings

Book Signing by Richard Cowdry 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gift shop

2:30 p.m. Facebook Live from Hippo Cove

Win a Hippo Behind the Scenes!

Click here to see a list of the animal enrichment schedule and the special food and beverage offerings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.