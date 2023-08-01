Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

City council votes not to designate Hoffman School as historical site

The Cincinnati City Council voted 5-4 to not designate Hoffman School as a historical landmark.
By Mike Schell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati voted against designating an Evanston school as a historical landmark in a narrow vote on Tuesday.

The decision came down to a 5-4 vote that will result in the demolition of Hoffman School and the building of a mixed-incoming housing project.

Community members debated openly Tuesday afternoon about whether or not they think the city should keep the school or not.

Reverend Pete Mingo, Pastor of Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church, owns the building. He says he wants to sell it to developer and former Bengals player Chindeum Ndukwe who wants to completely demolish it and build a 100 mixed-income apartment complex.

But there are many people who wanted to keep the building intact.

”I am a former student from Hoffman School. I went there from third grade to sixth grade. There are a lot of wonderful memories in that building,” Donna Kinney told FOX19 NOW.

Others believe the building, which is over 100 years old, is a part of Cincinnati’s history.

“I am here to support the landmark designation for Hoffman School. This iconic structure is irreplaceable. Once it’s gone, our city would have lost a piece of its history,” Donna Luggen said.

The city’s Historic Conservation Board recommended making the building a historic landmark back in June, but the Planning Commission rejected the idea.

”People are saying, you know, we’re saving a school. It’s not a school. It hasn’t been a school in almost 15 years and for those who talk about the memories of it being a school, you never lose those memories,” Pastor of New Prospect Baptist Church Damon Lynch said.

One proposal put forth was to save the building and refurbish it into apartments, however, Ndukwe estimates it would cost over $30 million just to gut the interior.

”That price can be exorbitant. Once you start to try and refurbish these old buildings and you start finding the lead pipes and you start finding the asbestos it becomes almost impossible to do,” Lynch explained.

After hearing both sides of the debate, the city’s vote has paved the way for developers.

