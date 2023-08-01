Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A business owner is facing grand theft charges for swindling homeowners out of a combined $71,622.

Samuel Zawosky, the owner of Equality Contractors 1, LLC, is accused of making agreements with three different homeowners to do work on their home, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The problem, as Yost explained, was that Zawosky never completed the job or got the materials to do so.

The attorney general says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a third lost $29,000.

“The homeowners couldn’t have known, but their dreams of building a better life were built on a stack of lies,” Yost said. “Scam artists like this need to be taught an accountability lesson on the importance of fulfilling their promises.”

Yost says he is determined to hold Zawosky accountable.

He asks anyone who may have been a victim of the scam to call his office (800-282-0515) to report it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.