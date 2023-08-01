Contests
Coroner identifies man killed in Madisonville crash

Police say they were at the scene of a fatal accident in Madisonville late Monday morning.
Police say they were at the scene of a fatal accident in Madisonville late Monday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in a Madisonville crash Monday.

The coroner’s office says Scott Douglas, 53, died as a result of the crash.

Police say they were called around 11:40 a.m. to Red Bank Expressway for a two-vehicle crash that happened between the Marathon gas station and Tire Discounts.

Douglas was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Express when Cincinnati police say he crossed the center line and hit a 2024 Ford F-550.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries, while the 53-year-old died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Douglas was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but police said they are investigating to see if speeding played a role.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

