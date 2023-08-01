Coroner identifies man killed in Madisonville crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in a Madisonville crash Monday.
The coroner’s office says Scott Douglas, 53, died as a result of the crash.
Police say they were called around 11:40 a.m. to Red Bank Expressway for a two-vehicle crash that happened between the Marathon gas station and Tire Discounts.
Douglas was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Express when Cincinnati police say he crossed the center line and hit a 2024 Ford F-550.
The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries, while the 53-year-old died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to police.
Douglas was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but police said they are investigating to see if speeding played a role.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
