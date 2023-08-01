Criminal investigation ongoing after inmate dies from blunt force trauma to head

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An inmate at a state prison in Warren County serving 34 years for sexually assaulting three women is dead and it’s under criminal investigation, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office and records.

Michael Callihan, 39, died June 3 at Atrium Medical Center after he was transported there from Warren Correctional Institution.

Callihan’s preliminary cause of death is a blunt force trauma injury to his head, Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove tells FOX19 NOW.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating, he said.

OSP’s report on the case says “Victim inmate was assaulted by the suspect inmate while incarcerated at Warren County Correctional Institution.” The date and time of the incident is listed as 5:40 p.m. on June 3.

The case is at the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office right now being reviewed, according to OSP Lt. Nathan Dennis.

The prosecutor’s office will determine if any charges are filed.

Callihan arrived at the Warren Correctional Institution on 45 acres along Ohio 63 east of Interstate 75 in August 2015.

He was there to stay for more than three decades. His first parole eligibility date wasn’t until May 30, 2048, state prison records show.

Callihan admitted to sexually assaulting three women - including one near Ohio State University’s campus - in 2014, according to Franklin County court records.

He was convicted of two counts of rape and a single count each of attempted rape, aggravated burglary and burglary.

He also was declared a Tier III sex offender, the highest designation.

The judge on his case sent him to prison for just two years under the maximum sentence allowed and found “consecutive sentences are necessary to protect the public from future crime....”

Had Callihan lived and been released from prison, he would have been on parole for years and required to register his home address with the sheriff’s office in his residing county for the rest of his life.

Warren Correctional Institution houses mostly “close” security (middle-level) male prisoners and had 957 total inmates at the date of its last unannounced inspection on April 25, 2023, according to a copy of the state report.

It also has had, at times, the second-highest inmate-on-inmate assault rate of all of Ohio’s prisons, according to inspection reports.

In December, an inmate already serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing a relative, Marcus Alan Honsaker, 34, was indicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the strangulation death of fellow inmate Anthony Purk, 36, on May 11, 2022.

