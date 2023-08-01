Dry and quiet weather continues for a few days

Contests
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a picture perfect day with very comfortable conditions too. The official high temperatures at CVG was 81 which is below the normal high of 86. The humidity levels and dewpoints began to fall yesterday afternoon and have remained low today in the mid 50s. Last week the dewpoint was in the 70s most of the week. We expect the dry and cool weather to continue for a few days.

Tonight will be dry and pleasant with a low of 61. Outlying areas could see temperatures in the 50s.

There is a small chance for rain Thursday, however most of the models keep the rain just south of the Tri-State. We will keep an eye on the progress of that storm system to see if it will move further north and impact the Tri-State.

Our next best chance for rain will be Sunday. A cold front will usher in the chance for more widespread rain. Temperatures will slowly warm until Sunday as the highs return to the upper 80s.

